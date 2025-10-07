Details have been released for the funeral of Kassim Mohammed, who tragically died after a fatal shooting in Upperthorpe last week.

The funeral of Kassim Mohammed, a young Sheffield father who was tragically shot dead in Upperthorpe last week, will take place this Wednesday (October 8, 2025).

A Janaza (funeral prayer) will be held after Zuhr prayer at 1.30pm at Sheffield Grand Mosque, Grimesthorpe Road, S4 8DE.

Kassim Mohammed was shot dead in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, last week | NW

A burial will follow at Shiregreen Cemetery, Shiregreen Lane, S5 6AA.

Tributes continue to pour in for Kassim, who was described as a “respectful, kind and family-oriented” young man.

The 32-year-old died from his injuries following a shooting on Watery Street, Upperthorpe, at around 10.09pm on Tuesday, September 30.

A 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder last week. Both have both since been released on bail after police questioning.

In a statement released through South Yorkshire Police, Kassim’s family said: “Kassim was a devoted, young father, a loving son, and a kind family-orientated man, whose caring nature touched everyone around him. He will leave a void in our hearts that will never be filled.”

Since his death, the Upperthorpe community has been in mourning, with many taking to social media to share heartfelt messages and memories of Kassim.

One local resident wrote: “Always showed me the utmost respect when he walked past me. Always asked how I was. Knew him years. R.I.P. Huge condolences. Another day-one Upperthorpe face gone. Saw him go from a kid to a man.”

Another tribute reads :“Rest in peace brother, always been a good guy.”

Dozens of others expressed their sadness, describing Kassim as “a good man,” “a great brother,” and “someone who was always respectful.”

Community members have also voiced frustration over ongoing violence in the city.

One resident said: “Another young life lost, another family devastated. Another neighbourhood in pain. When will the communities, the police and other stakeholders put in the resources to put a stop to the senseless violence?”

An inquest into Kassim’s death opened on Friday (October 3).

The fatal shooting came on the same day that a gun was fired at a house on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor.

And the day after the fatal shooting, a gun was fired at a house on Wensley Court, Grimesthorpe.

Detectives believe each gun attack was ‘targeted’.

South Yorkshire Police are urging anyone with information about the fatal shooting to come forward.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1,076 of September 30, 2025, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via the secure form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .