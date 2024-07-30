Frecheville Post Office: Post Office returns to Sheffield village, months after previous closure
Frecheville Post Office has re-opened this week, opening up in the Go Local shop on Birley Moor Crescent, around half a mile from its previous site.
It follows the temporary closure of the branch. There had previously been a counter in another shop on Birley Moor Road, but that closed due to the resignation of the operator who ran it.
In the new site, there are two Post Office serving positions alongside the retail counter of the broader shop, which is a convenience store which has been there for some time.
Post Office opening hours will be Monday to Saturday from 8am until 8.30pm; and Sunday 9am until 7pm.
David Woodhead, Post Office Network Provision Manager, said: “We are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.
“This re-opening is greatly appreciated by the community. The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”
The new branch is around 900 metres from the previous branch location, along mostly level terrain, say Post Office officials. Parking is available outside the new branch.
The nearest bus stop is approx. 500 metres from the new premises.
