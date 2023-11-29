News you can trust since 1887
Orchard Square: Sheffield shopping centre hosts biggest makers' market for Christmas

The event will showcase a range of regional talent

By David Walsh
Published 29th Nov 2023, 05:25 GMT
A Sheffield shopping centre is hosting 15 of the region’s best Christmas gift makers at a market on Saturday.

Orchard Square will have stalls featuring a ‘fabulous line-up of creative talent’ selling art, photographs, clothes, jewellery, accessories, plants and food.

The event, from noon to 4pm on Saturday December 2, will also have live music, said Orchard Square manager, Shay Murray.

A Makers' Market is coming to Orchard Square.

He added: "We are delighted to be welcoming a range of regional talent and craftsmanship to Orchard Square once again. 

"Our Makers’ Markets is always popular with visitors, and with just a few weeks left until Christmas our stall holders are sure to have plenty of gift and stocking filler ideas on offer."

The centre, which was refurbished this summer, has 30 shops and recently welcomed Proove Pizza, the Old Shoe bar and Game Show All-Stars.

The list of participating stall holders includes: 

Charlotte Newton Photography – Sheffield pop-art style photography

Cheese and Friends – specialist cheese retailer 

Darlings a Bella – crafted treasures

Fields Flowers & Plants – plants & flowers 

Grace Jendrell – Sheffield based illustrator, print maker and mural artist 

Lily Rose & Me – handmade baby clothes 

Lodge Farm Organics – lavender and gourmet mushrooms 

Luna Living – homeware  

Matthew Hughes – artist 

Olive & Honey Bakery – baked confectionary and savoury products 

Operosestore – jewellery, ceramics, knitwear, candles, and tufted rugs handmade in Sheffield 

Yokeero Handcraft – fashion accessories, arts & crafts  

53 North Ceramics – ceramic artware  

The Glass Dunnock – Handmade in Sheffield, modern stained glass

Visor Clay – Sheffield based pottery

