The event will showcase a range of regional talent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield shopping centre is hosting 15 of the region’s best Christmas gift makers at a market on Saturday.

Orchard Square will have stalls featuring a ‘fabulous line-up of creative talent’ selling art, photographs, clothes, jewellery, accessories, plants and food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, from noon to 4pm on Saturday December 2, will also have live music, said Orchard Square manager, Shay Murray.

A Makers' Market is coming to Orchard Square.

He added: "We are delighted to be welcoming a range of regional talent and craftsmanship to Orchard Square once again.

"Our Makers’ Markets is always popular with visitors, and with just a few weeks left until Christmas our stall holders are sure to have plenty of gift and stocking filler ideas on offer."

The centre, which was refurbished this summer, has 30 shops and recently welcomed Proove Pizza, the Old Shoe bar and Game Show All-Stars.

The list of participating stall holders includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Newton Photography – Sheffield pop-art style photography

Cheese and Friends – specialist cheese retailer

Darlings a Bella – crafted treasures

Fields Flowers & Plants – plants & flowers

Grace Jendrell – Sheffield based illustrator, print maker and mural artist

Lily Rose & Me – handmade baby clothes

Lodge Farm Organics – lavender and gourmet mushrooms

Luna Living – homeware

Matthew Hughes – artist

Olive & Honey Bakery – baked confectionary and savoury products

Operosestore – jewellery, ceramics, knitwear, candles, and tufted rugs handmade in Sheffield

Yokeero Handcraft – fashion accessories, arts & crafts

53 North Ceramics – ceramic artware

The Glass Dunnock – Handmade in Sheffield, modern stained glass