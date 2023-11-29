Orchard Square: Sheffield shopping centre hosts biggest makers' market for Christmas
The event will showcase a range of regional talent
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sheffield shopping centre is hosting 15 of the region’s best Christmas gift makers at a market on Saturday.
Orchard Square will have stalls featuring a ‘fabulous line-up of creative talent’ selling art, photographs, clothes, jewellery, accessories, plants and food.
The event, from noon to 4pm on Saturday December 2, will also have live music, said Orchard Square manager, Shay Murray.
He added: "We are delighted to be welcoming a range of regional talent and craftsmanship to Orchard Square once again.
"Our Makers’ Markets is always popular with visitors, and with just a few weeks left until Christmas our stall holders are sure to have plenty of gift and stocking filler ideas on offer."
The centre, which was refurbished this summer, has 30 shops and recently welcomed Proove Pizza, the Old Shoe bar and Game Show All-Stars.
The list of participating stall holders includes:
Charlotte Newton Photography – Sheffield pop-art style photography
Cheese and Friends – specialist cheese retailer
Darlings a Bella – crafted treasures
Fields Flowers & Plants – plants & flowers
Grace Jendrell – Sheffield based illustrator, print maker and mural artist
Lily Rose & Me – handmade baby clothes
Lodge Farm Organics – lavender and gourmet mushrooms
Luna Living – homeware
Matthew Hughes – artist
Olive & Honey Bakery – baked confectionary and savoury products
Operosestore – jewellery, ceramics, knitwear, candles, and tufted rugs handmade in Sheffield
Yokeero Handcraft – fashion accessories, arts & crafts
53 North Ceramics – ceramic artware
The Glass Dunnock – Handmade in Sheffield, modern stained glass
Visor Clay – Sheffield based pottery