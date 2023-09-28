Hundreds of heartfelt messages have been left by customers at the entrance of Sheffield's Wilko store in Haymarket as the retailer enters its final days.

The shop in Sheffield city centre - which has been open since 1995 - has less than two weeks to go until it closes for good on October 8, following the collapse of the brand nationwide.

Whether by customers grabbing reduced items or from staff removing stock, the top floor of the Castlegate branch has already been stripped clean of goods, leaving only empty shelves and 'closing down' signs. The aisles of the ground floor are emptying one by one. Long-time favourites like the Pick n Mix stand have been emptied, never to be restocked.

As many as 400 stores and 12,500 jobs will be lost after the high street mainstay went into administration in September, and could not be saved by a last-minute deal.

Now, scores of customers have left messages of support on sticky notes by the Haymarket entrance. Pens and paper have been left out for visitors to say their goodbyes and share their wishes with staff.

Just some of the messages include:

- "Wilko, especially this store, gives a lot of memories for me and my family, from weekly shopping to unintended shopping (my impulsive buying!). Thank you you will be missed."

- "Many fond memories of meeting my nan and grandad here many years ago. I still remember the stall selling socks outside. Sad to see you go."

- "Good luck, hope as one door closes a better one opens."

- "Sorry to see a much-loved store go I have lovely memories from childhood which I will cherish forever."

B&M has reportedly agreed to buy up tp 51 stores nationwide, while Poundland has announced it will take on the leases of up to 71 sites.

However, with B&M already having a branch in Haymarket and Poundland less than 200m away on Castle Square, this is not likely to happen for the Castlegate branch.

1 . "Thank you Sheffield for 28 fab years." The entrance to Haymarket's Wilko has a wall where customers can share their goodbyes for the retailer. Photo Sales

2 . Everything must go The shelves inside the Haymarket store are emptying one by one as customers the the last of the reduced goods. Photo Sales

3 . Empty shelves The first floor has already been stripped clean of anything left to sell, although customers can still head upstairs for a mournful look around. Photo Sales