wilko is returning to South Yorkshire with a new store at Parkgate in Rotherham.

The home and garden retailer plans to open that store in spring, alongside another outlet in St Albans.

wilko is returning to Parkgate, Rotherham

It comes after an ‘incredible reaction’ to three concept stores in Plymouth, Exeter and Luton.

CDS Superstores - owner of the Range - snapped up the brand and website after wilko collapsed in October. It had 12,000 staff and 400 shops, including at Parkgate. The new wilko will be in its old unit.

CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range and wilko, Alex Simpkin said they’d seen queues of customers at store launches and the feedback had given them confidence to continue with opening plans.

He added: “We’re in advanced negotiations with a number of landlords and are continuing to review all options as a part of our roll-out plan. Any interested agents or landlords should get in touch.

“We’ll continue to endeavour to give ex-wilko employees priority as a part of the recruitment process for the new stores.”

wilko had five shops in Sheffield which remain empty: Haymarket in the city centre, Hillsborough, Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks and St James Retail Park, Norton.