Tim Martin's pub chain is slashing prices to "highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

10 Wetherspoons pubs in Sheffield will be slashing prices by 7.5 per cent as part of the bar chain's annual "Tax Equality Day".

For one day only, on September 14, Wetherspoons venues across the UK will be implementing the discount in order to highlight "the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry". It means customers spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25.

Jonathan Atkinson, manager of The Bankers Draft in Market Place, said: "Customers coming to The Bankers Draft on Thursday September 14 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

"It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent. Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

"The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer. It doesn't make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets. We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets."

The 10 Sheffield Wetherspoons taking part in the one day discount scheme:

The Bankers Draft, Market Place

The Woodseats Palace, Chesterfield Road

The Benjamin Huntsman, Cambridge Street

The Rawson Spring, Langsett Road

The Sheffield Waterworks Company, Division Street

The Sheaf Island, Ecclesall Road

The Scarsdale Hundred, Sevenairs Road