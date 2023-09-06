“People can easily use a bin nearby or take their rubbish home - there’s no excuse.”

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager has slapped with a £250 fine after dropping fast food wrapping out of a car window. Ellis Anthony Gibbs was filmed tossing the large McDonald’s bag in a leisure centre car park in East Yorkshire.

The 19-year-old was issued a court summons after not responding to attempts to interview him, East Riding Council said. Gibbs, of Anlaby near Hull, pleaded guilty to littering when he appeared before magistrates last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said he was fined £106 and ordered to pay costs of £100 along with a victim surcharge of £43. East Riding of Yorkshire Council reminds people that littering is an offence and they are responsible for disposing of their own waste.

Most Popular

Carl Skelton, of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Dumped waste like fast food bags is a problem everywhere. People can easily use a bin nearby or take their rubbish home.

Ellis Anthony Gibbs dropping litter out of his car window in a car park in Hull. The teenager was fined £250.

“There’s no excuse. We’ll take action against all littering cases when we can.”