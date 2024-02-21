News you can trust since 1887
West Street Sheffield: New plans for late night venue on city's party street

A 'transfer application for premises licence' was approved on January 18.
By David Walsh
Published 21st Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
A popular venue on a Sheffield party street is set to reopen after closing without warning before Christmas.

Neighbours say the former Wick at Both Ends is being transformed into a bar and restaurant.

The unit on West Street has had new windows as part of a revamp.

The former Wick at Both Ends has a new frontage.The former Wick at Both Ends has a new frontage.
The Wick at Both Ends closed in November just ahead of the busy Christmas season "due to several factors out of our control," bosses said.

They told The Star that 'Covid, the cost of living affecting trade, the rise in energy bills and extensive business rates meant we were unable to continue'.

The venue – once the Mail Coach Inn, and later Muse and Dogma – had been the Wick for more than a decade.

Sheffield City Council’s premises licence register shows a 'transfer application for premises licence' on January 18. The applicant was Metin Arslan and the designated premises supervisor was Nathan George Joseph.

It also states it wants to trade between 9am and 3.30am every day.

