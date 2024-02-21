Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular venue on a Sheffield party street is set to reopen after closing without warning before Christmas.

Neighbours say the former Wick at Both Ends is being transformed into a bar and restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unit on West Street has had new windows as part of a revamp.

The former Wick at Both Ends has a new frontage.

The Wick at Both Ends closed in November just ahead of the busy Christmas season "due to several factors out of our control," bosses said.

They told The Star that 'Covid, the cost of living affecting trade, the rise in energy bills and extensive business rates meant we were unable to continue'.

The venue – once the Mail Coach Inn, and later Muse and Dogma – had been the Wick for more than a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council’s premises licence register shows a 'transfer application for premises licence' on January 18. The applicant was Metin Arslan and the designated premises supervisor was Nathan George Joseph.