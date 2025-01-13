Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-known Sheffield cocktail bar has closed - but a question mark now hangs over its future.

Olivia’s Townhouse, on West Street, in Sheffield city centre, announced it would close at the end of last month, but there is now uncertainty over what is planned for the future of the business and its West Street site, following a comment issued on the bar’s social media pages.

Olivia’s Townhouse opened in July 2021, selling cocktails and food on Sheffield’s best known party street.

Olivia's Townhouse, on West Street, has closed. Photo: Google | Google

But its closure was confirmed on its social media pages in a message which stated: “We are now closed.

“Thank you to all our followers and customers, we have so many fond memories with you all, but we have decided to close our doors.

“We have contacted all existing bookings via email to inform them of this news. Apologies for any inconvenience, and thank you for your support. From all us in the Olivia’s team, wishing you all the best for 2025.”

However, since the closure was announced, and the site was shut, another notice has appeared on the site’s social media channels, stating: “Something special is coming soon. 2025.”

It is not yet confirmed what the subsequent message refers to. However, it has sparked speculation on social media of a possible new location or rebrand in the future.

Olivia’s was opened in what was previously called Bar and Beyond, and going back further, the Varsity pub. It was rated as 4.6 on Google Reviews.

It was part of a chain that also had venues in Nottingham, Leicester, and Birmingham. However, all are now listed as closed.

The company’s phone line was working this morning, but would only allow people to leave a message via an automated system..

The Star has approached the business for more information.

As well as its cocktails, Olivia’s was known for its ‘bottomless brunches’ and also ran classes in making cocktails.