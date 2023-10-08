West Bar: Virtual fly-through reveals staggering size of £300m new city centre for Sheffield
Images show how the focus of the city will shift to a new site
and live on Freeview channel 276
An exciting virtual fly-through shows just how big a £300m new neighbourhood in Sheffield will be.
West Bar Square will have ‘bustling’ shops and sunlit squares amid several blocks of flats and offices, many with roof terraces, once complete.
The seven-acre brownfield site is between Kelham Island and the city centre, and adjacent to Corporation Street. Two blocks of flats and an office building are under construction and should be ready next year.
Peter Swallow at Urbo (West Bar) Ltd, said: "West Bar is a leading example of what can be achieved through effective public and private sector collaboration. To achieve what we have, with the difficult economic headwinds, to make the scheme commercially viable and deliverable was especially challenging.
"It has involved many years of site assembly work, negotiating with landowners and tenants over 100 separate property titles within the development boundary. We worked hard to secure alternative and improved premises for these occupiers such that zero jobs were lost through the process.
"This was backed by a full compulsory purchase process including a full CPO Public Inquiry and ultimately secured 100 per cent freehold ownership with vacant possession, paving the way for our deal with Legal & General. This is a rare and excellent example of best practice approach to area-wide urban regeneration."