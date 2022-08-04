The development is the largest private investment deal in the city centre and will bring more housing, green spaces and grade A office accommodation to the area.

It also has the potential to create 8,000 jobs.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, co-chairman of Transport, Regeneration and Climate Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “West Bar is a key site and an important part of the wider transformational plan for Sheffield city centre, linking the thriving community at Kelham to the huge development taking place at Castlegate.

“I am pleased to see that development is proceeding having secured very significant investment, creating new jobs, much needed new homes and economic prosperity.”

The first phase of West Bar will create the No. 1 West Bar Square, which will consist of the 100,000 square foot office space, retail accommodation and a rooftop bar; Soho Yard, which will have 368 build to rent apartments, owned by Legal and General; a 450 space multi-storey car park; and West Bar Square, which is hoped to be a major business hub and the focal point for the West Bar area.

The first phase is expected to be complete in 2024, with future developments expected to expand the area’s business and residential potential.

Ben Rodgers, Head of Regeneration at LGIM Real Assets, said: “There has never been a more important time to invest in our regions, and today marks an exciting milestone in West Bar’s journey. Our vision for West Bar is to provide a much-needed new quarter for the centre of Sheffield, delivering on the city’s housing, jobs, and regeneration needs.

“This important scheme will strengthen Sheffield’s position as a leading UK city.”

On completion of the whole seven-acre project, West Bar will provide up to 1million sq ft of mixed-use accommodation, consisting of 500,000 sq ft of office space, residential, and car parking.

