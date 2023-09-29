The apartment is found in the modern Green Lane Works area of Kelham Island - which was named one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods by Time Out magazine.

A contemporary two bedroom apartment in Sheffield's "coolest neighbourhood" has been listed for sale at £380,000.

The property is found in the Green Lane Works area of Kelham Island, which was named one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods in 2022. Spencer Estate Agents have said the apartment is "beautifully presented" and has a "stunning, modern urban decor".

The layout is simple. The entrance door brings you into the lobby, which provides access to both bedrooms and the modern bathroom. The master bedroom features a wet room, which is located behind the internal wall at the head of the double bed.

Turning left after entering the lobby, you can find yourself in the spacious, open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area. Like the rest of the property, floor to ceiling windows bring in plenty of natural light - yet the dark interior brings cosy vibes during darker hours of the evening.

Kelham Island is becoming a popular residential area of Sheffield. There are numerous venues to eat and drink, as well as a dedicated local community group, which regularly hosts events for residents.

