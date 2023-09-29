News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Property: £380,000 apartment in Kelham Island comes with 'stunning, modern urban decor'

The apartment is found in the modern Green Lane Works area of Kelham Island - which was named one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods by Time Out magazine.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:46 BST

A contemporary two bedroom apartment in Sheffield's "coolest neighbourhood" has been listed for sale at £380,000.

The property is found in the Green Lane Works area of Kelham Island, which was named one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods in 2022. Spencer Estate Agents have said the apartment is "beautifully presented" and has a "stunning, modern urban decor".

The layout is simple. The entrance door brings you into the lobby, which provides access to both bedrooms and the modern bathroom. The master bedroom features a wet room, which is located behind the internal wall at the head of the double bed.

Turning left after entering the lobby, you can find yourself in the spacious, open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area. Like the rest of the property, floor to ceiling windows bring in plenty of natural light - yet the dark interior brings cosy vibes during darker hours of the evening.

Kelham Island is becoming a popular residential area of Sheffield. There are numerous venues to eat and drink, as well as a dedicated local community group, which regularly hosts events for residents.

This 'impressive' two bedroom property is found in the heart of Kelham Island.

1. An up-and-coming area

The first floor apartment is inside the Green Lane works development.

The first floor apartment is inside the Green Lane works development.

2. Green Lane Works

The first floor apartment is inside the Green Lane works development.

The apartment features a spacious, open plan living space.

3. Lounge

The apartment features a spacious, open plan living space.

The open plan space has been described as the "focal point of the property".

4. Modern interior

The open plan space has been described as the "focal point of the property".

