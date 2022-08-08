The authority is selling plots adjoining the new Pound’s Park on the site of the former fire service headquarters on Wellington Street.

Councillors want to see ‘active ground floor uses’ such as cafes and restaurants facing the park with potentially office, hotel and residential uses on the upper floors.

One site, on the corner of Rockingham Street and Division Lane, will remove a car park and could pave the way for further pedestrianisation on Division Street.

Any building on the other site, on the corner of Carver Street and Wellington Street, must incorporate the ‘locally cherished’ William Mitchell Frieze artwork, which was removed from Barker’s Pool House which was demolished to make way for a new Radisson Blu hotel.

The Heart of the City scheme also includes the already completed Grosvenor House and several under-construction office, leisure and residential developments.

Coun Mazher Iqbal, Sheffield City Council’s co-chair for transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said the two plots were the final stage of the project.

He added: “These two new sites within the scheme are in a prime location and any developers interested will need to share our strong ambition to deliver developments of exceptional quality. We’re very excited to be launching the final stage of the Heart of the City masterplan and making a city its residents are proud of.”

Proposals must also show how they would contribute to the council’s low carbon agenda, he added.

The plots are being marketed by CBRE until September 30.

