Xisco has explained his decision to leave Wembley hero Josh Windass out of the side for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Preston North End.

The 29-year-old watched on from the bench as the Owls put on a much-improved first half display, but struggled through the second period and failed to sustain any pressure on the Lancashire side.

The defeat has stretched Wednesday’s winless run at the start of the Championship season and leaves them bottom of the division.

Anthony Musaba was preferred to start on the left and produced an eye-catching effort, with Lee Gregory up top and Juan Delgado out wide on the right.

Attacking substitutions were made as they chased the game in the second half. Michael Smith, Callum Paterson and Ashley Fletcher were preferred to Windass, who went unused.

“There is no problem,” Xisco explained when asked for his thinking in leaving Windass on the sideline. “Josh is an important player.

“But today, why Musaba? I think Musaba gave me one-versus-one ability to go outside. I put two strikers there because we wanted more laterals and more people inside the box.”

On the changes, the Spaniard said: “I was thinking about Paterson, having him a bit higher because he has more power and he is good in the duels. He is good one against one and can put more crosses in.