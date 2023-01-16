TimeOut names Sheffield as one of the best city break destinations in Europe

Sheffield joins cities including Marseille, Milan and Oslo to be named as one of Europe’s 18 best city break destinations, in a list compiled by TimeOut.

The magazine has chosen the 18 locations it considers to be the best on the continent for ‘food, nightlife, and more’.

Describing why the Steel City has been selected, TimeOut writer Daniel Dylan Wray said: “A city once synonymous with coal-blackened buildings and industrial churn, Sheffield is now more familiar with another colour: green. Recently crowned ‘the greenest city’ in the UK, it boasts 4.5 million trees (more per person than any other city in Europe), 250 public parks and 52 square miles of national park. Combine the lush greenery – and proximity to the Peak District – with a vibrant city rich in culture, food and drink, and you have two kinds of holiday wrapped into one.”

Sheffield is one of just three UK locations included on the list, along with Liverpool and Inverness.

The other locations are as follows: Marseille, France; Bihać, Bosnia and Herzegovina; Milan, Italy; Bilbao, Spain; Arles, France; Brno, Czech Republic; Kaunas, Lithuania; Oslo, Norway; Hamburg, Germany; Dublin, Ireland; Trikala, Greece; Rotterdam, Netherlands; Freiburg, Germany; Turku, Finland and Valencia, Spain.

This latest Sheffield praise from Time Out comes after the magazine named Kelham Island as one of the “Coolest Neighbourhoods in the World” in October. It was placed 35th out of 51 of the best bits of global cities.

