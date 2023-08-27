The Vine Indian Cuisine, in Mosborough, Sheffield, is shortlisted for a major industry award

A Sheffield restaurant is in the running for to be named the best in the best in the North East of England.

The Vine Indian Cuisine, on School Road, Mosborough, is on the shortlist of 10 for the Regional Restaurant of The Year Award at the Asian Restaurant Takeaway Awards, known as ARTA.

Also on the shortlist is another South Yorkshire venue, The Chilli Lodge, at Silkstone Common, in Barnsley.

The winners will be announced at a celebrity red-carpet event in London Hilton Park Lane in October.Organisers of the awards say that nominees were chosen based on nominations by customers from across the UK, including over 750,000 customers of ARTA’s strategic partner ChefOnline, Social Media and Food Hygiene Ratings, followed by a final judgment of an expert judging panel.

The full regional shortlist is: Ahad Tandoori, Gosforth, Newcastle Upon Tyne; Bayleaf Indian Restaurant, Cramlington, Northumberland; Cinnamon Restaurant, Yeadon, Leeds; Jays Indian @ Café Interlude, Brandon, County Durham; Raval Indian Brasserie and Bar, Gateshead; Millennium Restaurant, Framwellgate Moor, Durham; My Delhi Newcastle Indian Restaurant, Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne; Spice Empire Sunderland, Sunderland; The Chilli Lodge, Silkstone Common, Barnsley; The Vine Indian Cuisine, Mosborough.

Sheffield Mohammed Munim, founder and chief executive of ARTA, said: “Each nominee is a worthy winner, and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on October 8.”