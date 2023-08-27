News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield pubs: 18 of the best beer gardens, according to readers, including Strines Inn and Admiral Rodney

As the summer draws to a close, why not head to one of Sheffield’s many amazing beer gardens.
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 27th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

We asked The Star’s readers to name their favourite beer garden at a pub in Sheffield, and we had hundreds of responses.

Recommendations ranged from traditional pubs with sweeping views of the countryside to more quirky offerings, including hidden sun traps and riverside spots, as well as beer gardens with playgrounds and plenty of space for the children to run about. It wasn’t all about the location, with many of you recommending pubs based on the quality of the food and beer.

We couldn’t include all your suggestions but here are some of those which cropped up most often, including the Old Horns Inn, in High Bradfield, and the Rivelin Hotel.

From its vantage point high on a hillside, The Rivelin, at the junction of Roscoe Bank and Tofts Lane, offers splendid rural views from its beer garden. Cal James called it 'divine'.

1. The Rivelin, Stannington

From its vantage point high on a hillside, The Rivelin, at the junction of Roscoe Bank and Tofts Lane, offers splendid rural views from its beer garden. Cal James called it 'divine'. Photo: The Rivelin Hotel

The Old Horns' beer garden benefits from a truly outstanding view of the surrounding countryside. It was recommended by a number of readers, including Steve Trickett, who said the view was stunning and the food is 'amazing' too, while Dave Lappin called the view 'beautiful'.

2. The Old Horns, High Bradfield

The Old Horns' beer garden benefits from a truly outstanding view of the surrounding countryside. It was recommended by a number of readers, including Steve Trickett, who said the view was stunning and the food is 'amazing' too, while Dave Lappin called the view 'beautiful'. Photo: Jason Chadwick

The Fat Cat, on Alma Street, is a Sheffield institution with a quirky beer garden loved by many. Mike Legat gave it a thumbs up for the beer-related memorabilia on the walls.

3. The Fat Cat, Kelham Island

The Fat Cat, on Alma Street, is a Sheffield institution with a quirky beer garden loved by many. Mike Legat gave it a thumbs up for the beer-related memorabilia on the walls. Photo: Submitted

The Strines Inn, on Mortimer Road in the pretty Sheffield village of Bradfield, is Grade II-listed and according to Historic England dates back to the 17th century. Overlooking the Strines Reservoir, it serves a range of traditional pub favourites, features open fires and has an enclosed play area.

4. The Strines Inn, Bradfield

The Strines Inn, on Mortimer Road in the pretty Sheffield village of Bradfield, is Grade II-listed and according to Historic England dates back to the 17th century. Overlooking the Strines Reservoir, it serves a range of traditional pub favourites, features open fires and has an enclosed play area. Photo: Dean Atkins

