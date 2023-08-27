We asked The Star’s readers to name their favourite beer garden at a pub in Sheffield , and we had hundreds of responses.

Recommendations ranged from traditional pubs with sweeping views of the countryside to more quirky offerings, including hidden sun traps and riverside spots, as well as beer gardens with playgrounds and plenty of space for the children to run about. It wasn’t all about the location, with many of you recommending pubs based on the quality of the food and beer.