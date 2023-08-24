News you can trust since 1887
National Burger Day 2023: Sheffield’s 9 top burger takeaways and restaurants, according to Google reviews

With tasty sauces, juicy fillings and, of course, a side of onions rings, burgers have to be one of the most delicious fast food items ever.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 24th Aug 2023, 05:20 BST

Today, August 24, is National Burger Day - a day where you can celebrate convenient and delicious fast food with none of the guilt.

National Burger Day is held each year on the Thursday before the August bank holiday weekend. 

We’ve taken a look at Google reviews to see which restaurants and burger joints customers have rated the highest in Sheffield to bring you the ultimate list of places to try on this marvellous day – from vegan burgers, to chicken and beef.

These are the nine best places, rated 4.5 stars or above, with more than 100 reviews on Google. And believe it or not, there’s not a single McDonalds or Burger King in sight.

Where will you be celebrating today?

It's that time of year again - National Burger Day!

Smokin Bull Burger and Grill at Steelyard Kelham has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating, with 257 reviews on Google. One customer wrote: "Fun atmosphere, quirky menu and friendly staff!"

Brill Burger, on Crookes, has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, with 133 reviews on Google. One reviewer said: "The food and service at Brill Burger are first-class. It truly lives up to its name."

Maison de Burgers, on London Road, has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, with 103 reviews on Google. One person wrote: "From the moment I took my first bite, I knew I had found burger perfection."

