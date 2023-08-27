Residents in Sheffield city centre told us their favourite Sheffield restaurants, and here they are

Sheffield has some great restaurants - and we have been out to find which city residents think are the best.

We went out into Sheffield city centre to ask the people who know best, and those are the people who live here and use those facilities when they go out and eat their food.

And while the answers were not always the most glamourous of the city's venues, they are places that they believe had that certain something that makes them want to keep going back again.

Some were in Sheffield city centre, while others were further out, in the suburbs. And the qualities that people raised as they explained what they loved about their favourites varied from the great food and great choice to the atmosphere at the place.

Here is the list of the choices - complete with the explanation for their inclusion.

1 . Sheffield's best restaurants - according to residents We have been out and found the restaurants Sheffield residents, rather than critics, think are the best in the city. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Cosmo, St Paul's Place Susan Allison, from Stannington, said: "Cosmo - I like the selection." Zoe Hobson added: "My favourite restaurant would have to be Cosmo. You can have it all on one plate if you want, Yorkshire puddings, curry, everything." Cosmo is on St Pauls Place, near the Peace Gardens. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo Sales

3 . Mama and Leonies, Norfolk Street Dave Ellis, from Woodseats, said: "Mama’s and Leonies, round the corner - We've just been there for lunch. It does great burgers and great pizzas." Mama and Leoni's is on Norfolk Street Photo Sales

4 . Miller and Carter Paulette Hall, from Richmond, said: "I like Millers and Carters. I don't eat steak, but they do a nice barbecued ribs. There's one just round the corner. Surrey Street, I think, and there's one at Meadowhall retail Park. It's nice when people come to visit as they do a good Sunday meal." Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo Sales