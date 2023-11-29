Victorian Christmas Market: Festive event at Kelham Island Museum in Sheffield for 29th year
Gather under the gas lamps for a Sheffield festive institution - Kelham Island Museum’s Victorian Christmas market.
Now in its 29th year, it promises 80 stalls selling Sheffield-made wares, gifts and seasonal goods. There will be magical music and merriment from brass bands, musicians, dancers, choirs, carollers and ‘wonderful walkabout characters’.
And it offers a feast of food and drink from around the world, children’s fairground favourites including the Kelham Island Flyer miniature engine, and Santa's Grotto - don't forget to bring your wish list!
Visitors can also explore the museum, learn about Sheffield's steel story and feel the floor shake as the mighty River Don Engine runs on the hour, every hour.
There are a limited amount of pre-booked tickets at:sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/whats-on
You can also turn up and pay on the day, tickets are £8 children under 16 free.
The market is from 10am-6pm on Saturday December 2 and 10am-5pm on Sunday December 3.