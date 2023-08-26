Here are just some of Sheffield's hidden gems that are opening their doors to the public this September.

More than 100 sites across Sheffield will be letting in members of the public this September as part of the National Trust’s Heritage Open Days, in partnership with the People’s Postcode Lottery.

From historic houses to factories, museums to music halls, formal gardens to graveyards, places, spaces and communities across the country, Heritage Open Days is England's largest community led festival of history and culture, involving thousands of local volunteers and organisations.

Every year in September it brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences right on your doorstep, and best of all - it's completely free.

This year, from September 8 to 17, hundreds of events will adopt this year’s theme, Creativity Unwrapped, sharing England’s colourful history of creativity. The festival will celebrate the experts and enthusiastic amateurs whose passions and skills add something special to our daily lives.

Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days marketing and projects manager, said: "Whether it’s art, music, writing, or another outlet, creativity moves us and shapes our history and culture. We’re excited to put the spotlight on the people and places who give England’s heritage the X-factor and inspire festival-goers to engage with thousands of years of creativity."

All the events are free, but booking may be required.

Here are some of the Open Day events to look out for in Sheffield, but visit heritageopendays.org.uk/ to view the full list.

Prof John Parker with exhibits at the Turner Museum of Glass. Image: Simon Hulme

1. Turner Museum of Glass

University of Sheffield, Sir Robert Hadfield Building, Portobello Street, Sheffield

Join a guided tour to view a century of glass art. You will see a glass wedding dress, find wine glasses engraved with secret but sensitive political statements, a mosaic highlighting the history of glass making, and much more.

The museum will be open to visitors for viewing at your leisure every weekday from 10am to 4.30pm during the Heritage Open Days festival. On September 12 and 14, the curator is offering talks that will focus on selected museum items that tell both the stories of the people that donated them and the objects themselves.

The guided tour takes place on Tuesday September 12, and Thursday September 14 from 10.30am and every hour to 3.30pm. No booking is required. For more information, click here.

Mark Powell at the Gardeners Rest, where the newly launched Home of Football beer is being served.

2. Sheffield Home of Football - talk, beer and cellar tour

Gardeners Rest, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield

Learn about why Sheffield is the home of football, see rare football artefacts, and sample the newly launched 'Home of Football' beer at the Gardeners Rest, a traditional pub overlooking the River Don in the heart of Neepsend.

John Clarke from the Sheffield Home of Football campaign will give a fascinating talk, bring along rare football memorabilia, and there will be a chance to take a trip down to the pub cellars to see how cask and keg ales are kept.

This event will take place on Thursday, September 14 from 5pm to 6.30pm. Pre-booking is required. Please click here for more information.

Heart operation Northern General Hospital in the 1970s

3. Sheffield hospitals history collection

Northern General Hospital NHS Trust, Herries Road, Sheffield

This is a rare opportunity for visitors to see old hospital instruments and equipment as well as portraits, busts and photographs relating to the history of the Sheffield Hospitals.

Visitors will be shown around the collection of archive material by members of Sheffield Hospitals History Group, all of whom are retired NHS staff. Items in the collection primarily relate to voluntary hospitals such as the Royal Infirmary and Royal Hospitals and also to the Workhouse at Fir Vale, now known as the Northern General Hospital.

Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10 from 10am to 11.30am, 12pm to 1.30pm, and 2.30pm to 4pm. Pre-booking is required. Please click here for more information.

The Fat Cat, on Alma Street in Kelham Island, is a Sheffield instution, with good beers, great food, very reasonable prices and a lovely beer garden. One satisfied customer called it a 'forever favourite'.

4. Pub heritage walk: Kelham Island, Sheffield

Fat Cat, 23 Alma Street, Sheffield

This event is a short walking tour in the Kelham Island area of Sheffield. It encompasses both aspects of the industrial heritage of the area and of the ‘Beer Capital’ status owned by the city of Sheffield. Sheffield has more breweries per head than any other city in the UK.

The tour will start at the Fat Cat and proceed to Alder Bar, the ex-home of the Sheffield Brewery Company. A roundabout route will take in aspects of the brewing and industrial history of Sheffield before completing the walk, close to the now derelict, Stones Brewery.

The event will take place at on Sunday, September 17, from 2pm to 4pm. Pre-booking is required. Please click here for more information.

Sheffield Town Hall, in the city centre where Sheffield Council makes key decisions affecting the city.

5. Sheffield Town Hall - Behind the Scenes

Sheffield Town Hall, Surrey Street, Sheffield

Sheffield's Victorian town hall is one of just five Grade I listed buildings in Sheffield. This guided tour will take you behind the scenes to see the stonework, Italian marble, mosaic floors and ornate plaster ceilings of the city's premier civic building.

The tour will be led by councillor Janet Ridler, Sheffield City Council's Heritage Champion, who will show you rare artefacts and collections, the Victorian chambers and civic meeting rooms, and tell you about some of the famous people who have visited Sheffield Town Hall, such as Queen Victoria and Winston Churchill.

The event will take place on Friday, September 8 at 10.30am and pre-booking is required. Please click here for more information.

Any die-hard Sheffielders may argue that the Victoria Quays area is not lesser-known, but it's a lovely spot that doesn't actually get too busy and isn't particularly well advertised. It's a very tranquil place to sit and relax, and there are some pubs like the Dorothy Pax to enjoy a drink while you're there.

6. Sheffield Old Town: Echoes of the Past

Sheffield Cathedral forecourt, Sheffield

Learn more about Sheffield’s fascinating industrial heritage on an urban stroll starting from Sheffield Cathedral. The walk will be led by local historian Les Seaman, along the Victoria Quays, along the River Don and onto West Bar before returning via Paradise Square.