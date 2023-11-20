City’s museums makes festive season magical with Victorian Christmas Market, craft, Santa and more

This Christmas, Sheffield’s museums are all set to bring some magic to your festive season. There’s something for everyone to enjoy throughout December, including the return of the city’s much-loved Victorian Christmas Market and a craft and design gift extravaganza at the Millennium Gallery – and Santa himself will be making an appearance at Weston Park Museum too!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its 29th year, Kelham Island Museum’s Victorian Christmas Market has become a Sheffield festive institution. On Saturday 2 and Sunday December 3 visitors will have chance to gather under the gas lamps once again for a weekend of music and merriment – alongside the shopping there will be plenty of smiles, with performances from local brass bands, musicians, dancers, choirs, carollers, and wonderful walkabout characters.

With over 80 stalls selling Sheffield-made wares, gifts and seasonal goods, visitors will find perfect presents and stocking fillers for all their loved ones. Feast on food and drink from around the world, enjoy children’s fairground favourites, climb aboard the Kelham Island Flyer miniature engine ride and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the Millennium Gallery, there’s the return of another festive favourite, Handmade for Christmas. Open now, this annual craft and design showcase offers an inspired alternative to the high street and a unique opportunity to support both the region’s creative community and the city’s museums and galleries. You’ll find homeware, textiles, accessories, one-off jewellery and much more, all hand-crafted in workshops and studios across Sheffield, Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Most Popular

Santa at Weston Park Museum

Meanwhile, Santa’s on his way to Weston Park Museum and has already proved a sell-out success. Santa’s Workshop has earned a reputation as one Sheffield’s best festive experiences for families. In these fun, hands-on activities sessions, visitors have the chance to get creative and Christmassy and make something magical – and of course, meet the man himself and head home with a quality present. The majority of slots are already fully booked, but there’s still limited availability on some weekdays for pre-school visitors.

And if you’re looking for an extra special gift for the museum lover in your life, then a Museum Gift Experience might be just what you’re after. From a behind the scenes tour of the city’s museum collection store to the opportunity to command Kelham Island Museum’s mighty River Don Engine, these unforgettable experiences are sure to delight, amaze and inspire. Every purchase will also give an important gift to Sheffield’s museums – raising vital funds to help keep them free and open for everyone to enjoy.

Kim Streets, chief executive at Sheffield Museums said:

“From our Victorian Christmas Market and Handmade for Christmas to our ever-popular Santa at the Museum sessions, there’s a fantastic array of activities for visitors to enjoy this festive season. These events will play a hugely important role in raising funds that help keep the museums free and open for everyone all year round.”

Pete Jones and Natasha Harper, main stage comperes at Kelham Island Museum Christmas Market

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelham Island Museum Victorian Christmas Market takes place on Saturday, December 2 (10am - 6pm) and Sunday, December 3 (10am - 5pm) – for tickets and more information visit sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/xmasmarket

Handmade for Christmas at the Millennium Galleryis open Tuesday-Sunday until Sunday, December 24 – visit sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/handmade for more information and opening times.

Santa’s Workshop at Weston Park Museum – for dates, times and remaining availability visit sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/tickets