Tommy Cooper and chicken in a basket are among the abiding memories of the decade

I was always fascinated by Sheffield in the 1970s, writes Neil Anderson.

Hearing stories about this amazing cabaret club called the Fiesta was what first got me hooked. My parents often talked about the night they went to see Tommy Cooper. The Fiesta was packed – and, of course, they had chicken in a basket!

When I had the opportunity to research the 'Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1970s Sheffield,' it was like a dream come true. I got to interview former Fiesta staff, artists, and more.

But that’s not all – I truly had the chance to delve deep into the era. I tracked down staff from other venues like Hofbrauhaus, Scamps, the Limit, Wapentake, Buccaneer, and the Penny Farthing. They shared their photos and amazing memories.

I spent hours in the Central Library, meticulously sifting through newspapers from that period. The project took an entire year to complete. By the end of it, I had interviewed punters, DJs, venue owners, go-go dancers, waiters, musicians, hostesses – many of whom are still great friends.

Over a decade has passed, and I have now released an anniversary hardback edition. Even more people shared their memories and pictures from this special decade - the book is now even bigger.

The number of venues in 1970s Sheffield truly dwarfs the number we have today. Pubs, bars, Working Men’s Clubs, nightclubs, cabaret clubs, rock clubs, punk clubs, out-of-town clubs – it was a very different world.

Other notable names from the '70s include TurnUps, Crazy Daisy, Tiffany’s, Genevieve, Fanny’s, Shades, and many, many more.

* There are only 1,000 copies of the anniversary edition being printed, and they’re selling fast. They're priced at just £39.95 and available at the following link: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/dirty-stop-outs-guide-to-1970s-sheffield-10th-anniversary-collectors-edition-1?_pos=2&_psq=hardback&_ss=e&_v=1.0

1 . Bay City Rollers fans The Bay City Rollers fans at Sheffield City Hall on September 14, 1976. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Hofbrauhaus Richard ‘Dick’ Favell, a bouncer at Sheffield's Hofbrauhaus in the 1970s. Photo: Neil Anderson Photo Sales