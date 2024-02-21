Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Sheffield's most popular and fashionable restaurants is to close, bosses have confirmed.

Tonco first opened up on Dyson Place in Sharrow in late 2019, following a string of successful pop-ups on Abbeydale Road.

But today they have confirmed that they will be closing, less than five years after the venue first opened its doors.

Tonco, in Sharrow, is set to close. Picture: David Walsh, National World

Tonco featured in the Observer Food Monthly 2022 Awards: Best Restaurant Runners Up. The venue was run by Flo Russell and her friend and business partner Joe Shrewsbury. Flo learned to cook at Sam and Sam Clarke’s Moro in London.

When the Star rang the venue today, she confirmed that Tonco was to close. She added she did not have time to talk and add further details at present. Some unconfirmed references on the internet have suggested it will close late next month.

It is the latest blow to the city's restaurant scene.

Juke & Loe at The Milestone, the Michelin-recommended Sheffield restaurant, announced the 'painful' decision to close earlier this month.

Juke & Loe blamed their closure on a combination of ever-increasing costs, business rates and the 'dreaded VAT' , which they said meant the restaurant as it stands was 'no longer viable' - though they added that they hoped to be back in some form.

Tonco is rated as 4.8 out of five on Google Reviews.

One reviewer, who marked them as 5/5, said: "Stunningly good food! I have eaten here many times and every dish is a culinary delight. Surprising and creative dishes made from local and seasonal ingredients of the highest standard. The puddings are incredible. The service is impeccable. There is always a good atmosphere and I can’t recommend it highly enough."

Another added: "Been eight years in the UK and never have i experienced such food. You'd think you have to book a Michelin star restaurant, but no. In Sheffield, this little hidden gem is one of the top rated restaurant with great wine and for very good reason."

