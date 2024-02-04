Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Sheffield South American themed takeaway has opened its first restaurant in the city.

Hector Hernandez opened his Burritos Y Mas take away several years ago in Orchard Square, between the shopping centre's entrance on Church Street and TK Maxx store.

Now he has set up a restaurant with business partner Bryan Pulls, in Broomhill, with plans to have the sit down menu up and running at the new venue in time for Valentines Day.

Hector says he will continue to run the Orchard Square restaurant in the city centre, as well as running the new restaurant in the building, which was formerly occupied by the el Toro tapas venue.

The new Burritos Y Mas on the corner of Witham Road and Newbould Lane is already open for its takeaway menu, but Hector is now drawing up the sit down restaurant menu, and says that it will be in place in the next week, in time for Valentines Day.

Hector said: "Ever since I opened this place we've been very popular with customers, and they keep coming back, so for that reason I've decided to expand the branch not just in takeaway but also to offer dining in as well."

He said he would still be in the Orchard Square site as well, and the other site would be run by his colleague.

He said there would be other meals available at the new Broomhill restaurant in addition to the takeaway menu, which would still be South American dishes.

He said the takeaway items which are already on sale in Broomhill have proved popular so far, with some customers saying it is closer for them than the city centre site.

The Broomhill site is open from 9am until the early evening most days, and is open until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

There are also plans for dancing.

Hector said that he would be introducing salsa dancing classes at the restaurant, with the first of the sessions due to start this month.