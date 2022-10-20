Lawyers for the retail giant have written to the Polynesian-themed bar at Steel Yard Kelham, in the trendy neighbourhood of Kelham Island, claiming that the choice of name and the logo – featuring similar white lettering on a red background, but with a palm tree – represent a trade mark infringement.

A letter from the law firm Simmons & Simmons, written on behalf of TJX, which owns TK Maxx, states: “We have noticed your new name has been inspired by the TK Maxx name and logo. TJX wishes you every success, but it does have to ask you to make some changes. At present, your name and logo infringes TJX’s trade mark rights. If you’ll write back to us by 20 October 2022 confirming you’ll come up with something else, TJX would be happy to give you until 3 November 2022 to rebrand and make any other changes.”

Lawyers representing TK Maxx have written to Tiki Maxx, a cocktail bar at Steel Yard Kelham in Kelham Island, Sheffield, over its name and logo

A copy of the letter, dated October 6, was shared via Instagram by Tiki Maxx, which showed no signs of backing down easily. It wrote: “Can’t believe TK Maxx want to trample on a new independent business just because they think their logo is the same as ours… the cheek, it’s nothing like it, ours has a palm tree.” It added: “Think we’ll send them a cease and desist letter and crack on smashing out some fantastic cocktails… Polynesian style.”

Despite the obvious similarities between the names and logos, it would be hard to imagine anyone confusing the two. TK Maxx’s nearest branch at Orchard Square in Sheffield city centre is about a mile away from Steel Yard Kelham and while the former is known for selling discounted fashion and homeware, the latter advises customers to ‘expect cocktails, DJs and plenty of Polynesian fun’. Steel Yard Kelham, on Bardwell Road, describes itself as a retail hub and event space which houses a number of independent firms in a collection of converted shipping containers. The people behind it are involved in the long-overdue Container Park attraction, also made up of shipping container units, at the top of Fargate in Sheffield city centre.

Tiki Maxx is a Polynesian-themed cocktail bar at Steel Yard Kelham on Bardwell Road in Kelham Island, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The Star has contacted TK Maxx and Tiki Maxx.