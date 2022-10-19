Guyshi BBQ and Bar on West Street in Sheffield City Centre have opened their doors to customers after weeks of preparations.

The restaurant owners say it is the city’s first Japanese charcoal barbeque restaurant and bar and offers a range of delicious sounding products.

Premium A5-grade Wagyu beef, sashimi and sake cocktails are all on the menu, with teppanyaki style dining making it a brilliant experience.

It has been made clear the restaurant is generally only taking walk-ins, with table reservations usually not available, however, teppanyaki tables of six people or more have been asked to contact the restaurant in advance.

They are open from 12.00pm to 10.00pm everyday.

We sent out our photographer to get these snaps to give you a glimpse inside the venue.

Undefined: readMore

1. Guyshi BBQ opens on West Street Guyshi BBQ opens on West Street Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2. Guyshi BBQ opens on West Street Guyshi BBQ opens on West Street Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3. Guyshi BBQ opens on West Street Guyshi BBQ opens on West Street Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4. Bar area Inside the new restaurant. Photo: submit Photo Sales