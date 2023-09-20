Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's been a traditional Sheffield local for years.

But now a popular local in the city centre is set to transform at the weekends - by turning into a Sunday drag bar!

The pub, on Silver Street Head, between Campo Lane and West Bar, has been running since the 1700s, and closed for a period of time last year.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Three Tuns on Silver Street Head, Sheffield, is set to switch to become the Three Huns and be a drag bar every Sunday. Picture: Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it re-opened in the Autumn under a short term management agreement - and now its new bosses have drawn up radical plans for the future.

From Monday to Friday, it will be running under the traditional name of the Three Tuns. But on Saturdays and Sundays it will become a drag bar that is more the Three Huns!

Paul Wrench, one of the team behind the plans, said from Monday to Friday it will be a traditional local, with the emphasis on things like pub quizzes, with a community feel.

But he said that at 7pm on Friday, the plan is for the venue to go 'neon and sparkly', with non stop karaoke. And then at 3pm every Sunday, they will run what they are going to call the Hun-day Service, with a well known Sheffield drag queen compering games which are intended to pull in the Bongo Bingo crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul said: "It will be all about 'hun culture'. People can come in in their sparkles and not care who's watching. It will be drag hosted, with lots of games and music. I think it will become legendary!"

He believes it will be great afternoon entertainment for people who have been to bottomless brunches earlier. Well-known Sheffield drag queen Emma Maezin has been lined up as the host, but other drag performers will be given the chance to try out their acts there as well.

And the end of each Sunday, things will be switched back again to return to the community pub identity

The new bosses take over on Monday and hope to start Hun-day service on Sunday October 15, after they have done some tidy-up work on the venue. The pub is expected to be closed for a couple of days this month, expected to be September 25 and 26, while the work is done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drag queen Emma said: “The beauty of drag is dressing yourself up in glamorous clothing and living free of societal norms which welcomes audiences in with an immediate feeling of community, passion and rebellion, where nothing is off limits. After doing drag in Sheffield for six long years, I’m thrilled that we can offer that experience every weekend at Hunday Service.

"Our queer community in Sheffield lacks central venues willing to stand proud, become a staple of the city and offer that safe space for us to relax and let our hair down. I can’t wait to finally have a home at the weekends for drag, karaoke and shenanigans, and I’m sure that Sheffield can’t wait to see what we have waiting behind the curtains.”