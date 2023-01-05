A historic pub, which has been serving customers for hundreds of years and is purportedly haunted, has reopened following a period of closure under a under short-term agreement - but the owners are still looking for a 'permanent operator'.

The Three Tuns is believed to have been serving punters from the Silver Street site in the city centre since the 1700s. A number of people took to Facebook to express their concerns over the future of the venue last summer after noticing it has closed.

However, the pub’s owners – Star Pubs & Bars – revealed the closure was only temporary and it reopened in the Autumn under a short-term management agreement. A spokesperson for the company said this week they are ‘continuing to market the pub’ for ‘prospective long-term operators.’

In November 2021, the then landlord shared a picture with The Star claiming to show evidence that the venue was haunted. Speaking last year, the then landlord James Scott told how he was having a quiet drink in the bar during lockdown one when a photograph happened to be taken of a pint; and when looking at the picture a little later he noticed what he believes to be the reflection of a ghost in the top left of the pint glass.

The Three Tuns.

He said: "I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, and how clear it is, too.”

South Yorkshire ghost hunters subsequently visited to examine the three storey premises, and told James there are a number of roaming the pub including a mother and daughter, both of whom are called ‘Gail’.

They said the spooky pair normally avoid the bar area, identified Gail junior as the spirit reflected in the pint glass and suggested she had ventured into the bar out of curiosity.

Inside the Three Tuns.