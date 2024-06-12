Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pub was sold by the True North Brew Company in early 2024.

A popular Sheffield pub has closed ahead of a big refurbishment project.

The York, on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, was sold to new owners All Points North Pub Co. earlier this year, with bosses promising to undertake a refurb job in the summer.

Ed Mason, co-founder of All Points North Pub Co., said: “The York is already a great pub in the heart of Broomhill with a loyal following but has been the same for a long time and is looking a bit tired in places. We believe it will benefit from a refresh.

The York is closed for a big refurbishment project. | All Points North Pub Co.

“Nothing too radical, evolution not revolution. A facelift, refreshed furniture, layout, lighting, and general décor. We want the pub to be a cosier, warmer, and more welcoming. A place people want to settle in and spend their day and evening.”

Since the takeover, The York has been showcasing beers from Five Points Brewing (Mr Mason’s brewery) and the Kirkstall Brewery, owned by Steve Holt, the other co-founder of All Points North Pub Co.

Other guest drinks from Sheffield’s craft and independent breweries have also been available.

Ed Mason (centre) and the team at The York. The pub will be reopening later in June. | All Points North Pub Co.

Mr Mason continued: “Post refurb we are looking forward to welcoming back all our existing regulars and some new faces! We will also have a new Head Chef joining the team a refreshed food menu and plans for daytime opening.

“We will of course support independent and local suppliers & food and drinks producers.”