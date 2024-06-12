The York Sheffield: Popular Broomhill pub closed for big refurb with 'refreshed' food menu incoming
A popular Sheffield pub has closed ahead of a big refurbishment project.
The York, on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, was sold to new owners All Points North Pub Co. earlier this year, with bosses promising to undertake a refurb job in the summer.
Ed Mason, co-founder of All Points North Pub Co., said: “The York is already a great pub in the heart of Broomhill with a loyal following but has been the same for a long time and is looking a bit tired in places. We believe it will benefit from a refresh.
“Nothing too radical, evolution not revolution. A facelift, refreshed furniture, layout, lighting, and general décor. We want the pub to be a cosier, warmer, and more welcoming. A place people want to settle in and spend their day and evening.”
Since the takeover, The York has been showcasing beers from Five Points Brewing (Mr Mason’s brewery) and the Kirkstall Brewery, owned by Steve Holt, the other co-founder of All Points North Pub Co.
Other guest drinks from Sheffield’s craft and independent breweries have also been available.
Mr Mason continued: “Post refurb we are looking forward to welcoming back all our existing regulars and some new faces! We will also have a new Head Chef joining the team a refreshed food menu and plans for daytime opening.
“We will of course support independent and local suppliers & food and drinks producers.”
The York is set to reopen on June 27, 2024. An official relaunch day is planned for July 5, 2024.
