Final phase of refurb for Sheffield’s landmark Park Hill flats a step closer

The final redevelopment phase of Sheffield’s landmark brutalist Park Hill flats is a step closer after developers submitted a planning application for the work.

The final redevelopment phase of Sheffield’s landmark brutalist Park Hill flats is a step closer after developers submitted a planning application for the work.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have a decision to make on plans concerning the Talbot Street block at the Park Hill estate including 105 new flats, 210sqm of commercial space, cycle and car parking, and more.

According to a document, the block is the final stage in the wider regeneration scheme, completing the programme of reinvigorating the flats which started in 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans include the delivery of the above-mentioned 100-plus flats – ranging from one-bed to four-bedroom – amenity space in the form of private demised patios, semi-private communal gardens and balconies.

The proposed residential mix is set out as 22 one-bed, 69 two-bed, 13 three-bed and one four-bedroom flats, the applications for planning permission and listed building consent said.

The proposed residential mix is set out as 22 one-bed, 69 two-bed, 13 three-bed and one four-bedroom flats, the applications for planning permission and listed building consent said.

Also, the development would create 142 cycling spaces and 32 car parking spaces – the car parking space would be located off South Street, based on a report.

The report said: “Out of the 32 car parking spaces proposed, seven will be accessible. Ten per cent of spaces will include EVCPs [electric vehicle charge points] and 40 per cent will include the necessary infrastructure to enable installation of charging points in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The scheme provides 142 secure cycle parking spaces. There is cycle provision for all new homes; these are located in individual properties where possible, or in a designated store for flats with no reasonable space for cycle storage.

“There are also Sheffield hoops within the landscape for visitor bike storage.”

The 210 sqm of commercial space is proposed in a ground floor location “with dual aspect to Park Hill and South Street”.

The developers concluded: “The landscape masterplan creates a series of new routes and spaces throughout the site, which knit into the existing fabric of Park Hill and seek to reduce the reliance of private vehicles through promoting walking and cycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The introduction of allotments will further enhance the community feel of the outdoor space at Park Hill, while delivering biodiversity and health benefits.

“Overall, the proposed development will provide wide-ranging regeneration benefits for both new and existing residents of Park Hill.”

Sheffield’s iconic estate Park Hill – a 32-acre site residing to the east of Sheffield city centre – was built between 1957 and 1961, and is made up of four building blocks on site that vary in scale from four to 13 storeys.

The grade II*-listed buildings cover an area of 17 acres and originally contained almost 1,000 flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park Hill, the largest listed building in Europe, was “Britain’s first completed scheme of post-war slum clearance and the most ambitious inner-city development of its time”.