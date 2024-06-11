Arrest made after cup thrown at Nigel Farage on Barnsley visit
The Reform UK leader visited Hoyland on his election battle bus before heading into the town centre, where he was advised by South Yorkshire Police not to leave the open-top bus.
Protesters and supporters greeted Mr Farage in the town centre, as he arrived on the top deck of the Reform battle bus.
Shouts of ‘Fascists out, out, out’ could be heard, but were partially drowned out by shouts of support for Reform.
South Yorkshire Police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences after a paper cup was thrown at Mr Farage, narrowly missing him.
Mr Farage branded the conduct as ‘unacceptable behaviour’, adding that the protest was a way to ‘close down debate’.
He added that he ‘never accepts anti-immigration rhetoric’ as protesters held up ‘immigrants are welcome’ signs.
Mr Farage said that Reform is targeting seats in Barnsley in the upcoming general election – the party has candidates standing in Barnsley North, Barnsley South, and Penistone and Stocksbridge.
“The Brexit vote here is a very solid Brexit vote. There’s no regrets here at all. It just typifies the kind of town that have been Labour forever,” said Mr Farage.
When asked about candidates who had been dropped by Reform over accusations they made racist comments on social media, Mr Farage said: “Our candidates are not part of the Oxbridge University political class.
“They often speak very bluntly. If I were to discover that we had candidates who really, really, really harbour deeply unpleasant views, then of course I would not condone [it].”