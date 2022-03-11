Police were called at 4.38am on Thursday (March 10) following reports that a man had been wounded outside the Queer Junction nightclub on Moorfoot.

The victim, aged 35, was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. He is now in a stable condition, and his injuries are not deemed to be life threatening.

A man was stabbed outside the Queer Junction gay nightclub in Sheffield city centre yesterday

Now, police have confirmed a 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday evening on suspicion of assault. He remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing, but police believe this to be a targeted incident and not a hate crime. Officers are not currently seeking anyone further in connection with the incident at this time.

Inspector Danielle Spencer, from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Team, said: “I know that incidents like this can be really concerning for the local community, and I would like to reassure people that this is not a hate crime against any group within our community, and we believe this to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the city centre over the weekend.

"If you have concerns about anything you see in city centre, or know somebody that carries a knife, please continue to report it to us.