Emergency ‘bleed control cabinets’ have been installed in Sheffield city centre to help prevent people bleeding to death after serious attacks, falls and crashes.

The first four of 12 ‘emergency bleed control cabinets’ have been installed in Sheffield city centre in an attempt to save lives in the face of catastrophic bleeding.

They can obviously help in the event of a serious injury caused by a fall or traffic accident – but, considering its endorsement by South Yorkshire’s Violence Reduction Unit (SYVRU), they could also prove invaluable in treating stab wounds or gunshots until emergency services arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four locations so far include Barker’s Pool by the City Hall; West Street near the junction of Rockingham Street; High Street near Boots, and Moorfoot near to the former public toilets.

The first of 12 'bleed control cabinets' have been unveiled across Sheffield today (March 29) designed to prevent loss from life from blood loss caused by injuries, traffic - and, of, course, stabbings.

Both High Street and Moorfoot have been the scenes of multiple high profile stabbings in recent years, including the wounding of a man in March 2022 close to the former Queer Junction nightclub, as well as the murder of Mohamed Issa Koroma on High Street in September 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining eight cabinets will be installed in the near future at yet to be announced locations, but it is understood two will be placed at Arundel Gate mini interchange and Broad Street West.

The cabinets were designed by the Daniel Baird Foundation and Turtle Engineering, and are now on Sheffield’s streets under a collaboration by Sheffield BID (Business Improvement District), the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, the city council and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Available for use 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the emergency bleed control cabinets are accessed via a code provided by the emergency services. The cabinets are designed to help a user prevent a potentially catastrophic bleed while emergency services make their way to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each cabinet contains a bleed kit with instructions on how to use the contents. Trained 999 operators will talk a user through their safe use for anyone who may have been involved in a traffic accident, have sustained a serious injury from a fall in the street or have been subject to a serious assault.

Graham Jones, head of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit said: “The VRU is pleased to be working with the Sheffield Community Safety Partnership and other key partners to deliver these emergency bleed control cabinets as part of our violence prevention work across Sheffield.

“The early stages after a violent incident are often the most important in terms of delivering life-saving medical care. These cabinets will allow a rapid response prior to the arrival of emergency services, and we hope will help to save lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Hendleman-Horne, operations manager at Sheffield BID, said: “I am pleased that Sheffield BID is working closely with our partners to install these emergency bleed control cabinets across the city centre.