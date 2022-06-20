Some 144 apartments could go up next to The Washington on Fitwilliam Street.
The scheme would see the demolition of buildings to make way for three structures of four, 10 and 18 storeys.
A planning application has been submitted to Sheffield City Council by Trustees of Ashdell Pension Scheme and Crosslane Residential Living.
The authority wants an extra 20,000 residents to bring ‘vibrancy’ back to the city centre.
