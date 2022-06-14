Steve Foxley says The Star’s new awards are a ‘fantastic opportunity’ to celebrate the achievements of businesses on the journey to reducing their environmental impact.

And they might inspire others to embrace the challenge head-on.

Mr Foxley is chief executive of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, part of Sheffield University, and sponsor of the South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Foxley, CEO, University of Sheffield AMRC.

They aim to highlight the best ideas, practices and people on the road to net zero.

Mr Foxley said: “Sustainability is an issue high on our partners’ agendas, if not right at the top.

“The worldwide manufacturing sector is responsible for 12 per cent of the planet's total carbon emissions and as the government’s target of net zero by 2050 looms ever larger, companies throughout South Yorkshire are increasingly considering sustainability on a par with productivity and profitability.

“Over the last 20 years, the AMRC has built a global reputation for helping companies overcome manufacturing problems, cracking tough nuts through innovation and collaboration.

South Yorkshire Sustainablility Awards 2022.

“Now, we are applying that model to the development of sustainable technologies and products as we help our partners drive the decarbonisation of the manufacturing sector, delivering the next generation of net zero processes, and supporting businesses to make meaningful changes so they can thrive in a low carbon future.

“These awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the achievements of businesses that have started the journey to reducing their environmental impact.

“No one has all the answers, but it is right that we recognise the people leading South Yorkshire’s green transition and inspire others to embrace the challenge head-on.”

Featuring 12 categories, they capture the breadth of activity in business and society.

So if something works for you, we want to know!

Sponsors include Business Sheffield, part of Sheffield City Council, hydrogen specialist ITM Power, Barnsley College and the River Stewardship Company.

Entries close on July 26. The awards ceremony is on Thursday, September 22 at Magna.

SME of the Year

Large Business of the Year

Net Zero Business of the Year

Manufacturing Award

Best Hospitality or Retail Sustainability Initiative

Business Leader of the Year

Public Sector Organisation of the Year

Education Initiative of the Year

Young Green Champion of the Year

Green Ambassador of the Year

Community Initiative of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award