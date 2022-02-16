Developer Capital & Centric came up with the idea of a ‘Mesters’ Village’ based around Milton Street where it is converting the historic former Eyewitness cutlery works into flats.

It even commissioned a ‘fly-through’ video showing how it could look with more than 2,500 flats and houses, maker spaces, cafés, bars, delis and a school.

WHO HAS JUST LODGED A FULL PLANNING APPLICATION?

Sky-House Co has lodged a full planning application for 50 back-to-back houses and apartments on the site of the former Stokes Tiles warehouse on Egerton Street.

Across the road, a £10m block of flats is set for completion six years after the builder went bust leaving it open to the elements.

The former Spectrum apartments at the corner of Egerton Street and Hanover Way have been renamed Nebula after the project was bought out of administration by new developers.

A giant 864-unit development for students called Cosmos now stands on the corner of Fitzwiliam Street and Moore Street.

Leeds-based Wilton Developments took on the seven-storey shell in Broomhall is completing the project after spending an extra £3.2m.

WHO IS THE 864-UNIT BLOCK FOR?

It has four blocks, with one 17-storeys high.

Capital & Centric’s conversion of Eyewitness Works and Ceylon Works on Milton Street will include 97 loft apartments and town houses, a café-bar and a new six-storey building on the site of the former Brunswick Hotel.

The Manchester-based firm says the Little Mesters’ idea could take five to 10 years.

Capital & Centric’s conversion of Eyewitness Works and Ceylon Works on Milton Street will be at the heart of the Mesters' Village.