The owners of a landmark pub in one of the Sheffield’s loftiest locations have outlined their plans for the venue, following its closure this month.

The Sportsman, on Redmires Road, near Lodge Moor, closed two weeks ago, after popular landlord and landlady James and Tamsin Kaminski left, just under a year after taking over.

They had re-opened the venue, which is located high up in the hills on the way to the Redmires reservoirs, after it had been closed for around six months, following the death of the previous, long serving, landlady, Jill Hoffman.

But now, the area manager for pub company Stonegate, which owns the venue, has confirmed it is set to reopen.

A spokesman did not provide a specific date for a reopening. But she said: “The pub should be open again within a week.”

She added: “It will re-open with a new publican.”

James and Tamsin took over The Sportsman at the end of March last year - six months after they had got married there.

But the couple said they were calling it a day at the venue after a difficult month, and closed up for the last time after a day which had seen customers come in to watch the Six Nations rugby on the television at the venue

In their message announcing they were leaving, they said on their Facebook page: “We would once again like to take this opportunity to thank all our valued customers and for the commitment of our team during the good times and the more challenging, we are so grateful to you all for your support.”

They said that they had thoroughly enjoyed their time there and had invested significantly emotionally and financially, describing their welcome by the local community as ‘heartwarming’

Before James and Tamsin took over, The Sportsman had been closed for six months, following the sad death of the previous, long-serving, landlady Jill Hoffman.

Located near what the Ordnance Survey has said is the highest residential point of Sheffield, The Sportsman it is one of the highest altitude pubs in Sheffield.