Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just over six months ago, Sheffield couple James and Tamsin Kaminski were tying the knot at one of Sheffield's highest pubs.

But today, they are taking over the running of the much-loved local, after the sad death of their previous landlady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James and Tamsin Kaminski were delighted when the landlady of the Sportsman Inn, Lodge Moor, said they could put a gazebo in the field next to the pub for their big day, and loved their wedding.

James and Tamsin Kaminski married at the Sportsman pub in Lodge Moor six months ago. Now they're taking it over. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Out in the hills, it is one of the highest pub locations in the city.

"It was a foggy morning, you couldn't see 10 years in front of you," said Tamsin. "But we had an amazing day. It was perfect."

But sadly, the pub's landlady Jill Hoffman was unable to be at the wedding as she was unwell. Tragically, she died just a few days later. Hundreds attended her funeral at Hutcliffe Wood.

The Sportsman's former landlady Jill Hoffman. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub has been closed ever since. But this week, James and Tamsin take over the running of the venue, and say they hope to keep it running similarly to how popular landlady Jill ran things. A memorial bench will be put in place in her memory.

James and Tamsin decided to apply to run the venue, which was also their local, after Tamsin left her previous job earlier this year. James had previously been made redundant from his job with a healthcare firm. They said the brewery appeared pleased to have someone who genuinely cared about the pub in the running to take it over.

Tamsin was brought up in Sheffield, but had moved away, and moved back to the city with James, originally from Bristol, in 2019.

The Sportsman, Lodge Moor. PIcture: David Kessen, National World

Now they are finally re-opening, after having work carried out on the electrical wiring completed. Opening Day was due to be Friday, March 29, although there will be a week or so before they are ready to serve full meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James said: "We want to get it open again, because it means a lot to people. We have had 10-20 people each day asking when it's re-opening. I feel it's a community pub that also serves walkers, cyclists and dog walkers, and it's close to the Peak District."

Those who visit will find newly painted walls and new carpet.

The couple are looking to keep good relationships with organisations which Jill worked with, including the local junior football club, Hallam Rangers, which plays nearby.

They also want to sell local produce. One of the pumps will be selling Bradfield Blonde, brewed locally, and they also plan to sell Blue Moo cakes, also locally produced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They plan to speak to pub owners Stonegate about what other local beers they can sell, and are open to ideas from the locals.

For the first week or so they will be only doing snacks such as pasties, until the kitchen is ready. Then they will be doing meals, which will include Pie Minister pies, in a nod towards James's background, as the company, like him, is from Bristol.

And there are plans to recruit a chef to do more meals, including Sunday carveries.

James said they also want the pub to be a hub for the community, and somewhere people feel they can come on their own and feel welcome and comfortable. They will have games in the venue to help with this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want it to be somewhere people feel they can come on their own, perhaps play cards with someone they don't know," he said. "We'd like to do friendship coffee mornings."

Other plans are for things like wine tasting nights, gin nights, pub quizzes and live music, if there is interest. They have signed up for a darts league. And at some point, they would like to think about bringing back Gillyfest, a music festival that used to be held at the site.

Charity events are also planned, with locals to be asked what charity they'd like to see the pub support