One of Sheffield’s highest pubs has closed again, just under a year after it was reopened.

James and Tamsin Kaminski took over The Sportsman, on Redmires Road, Lodge Moor, Sheffield, at the end of March last year - six months after they had got married there.

But today, it is closed again, after they completed their time running the well-known venue at the weekend.

Saturday night saw the couple pulling the pints for the last time there, with the price of pints discounted as they sold oFf their stock.

James and Tamsin Kaminski married at the Sportsman pub in Lodge Moor, before taking over running it. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World

The couple said they were calling it a day at the venue after a difficult month, and closed up for the last time after a day which had seen customers come in to watch the Six Nations rugby on the television at the venue

They said on the pub’s Facebook: “Due to an extremely challenging trading month, we unfortunately have no choice but to bring the closure of The Sportsman forward to Saturday 8th February.

“We would once again like to take this opportunity to thank all our valued customers and for the commitment of our team during the good times and the more challenging, we are so grateful to you all for your support. We continue to assist Stonegate in finding new tenants for the pub.”

They had brought the closure forward, having already announced in January that they would not be extending their lease.

The Sportsman, Lodge Moor. Picture: David Kessen | National World

They said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed our time here and have invested significantly emotionally and financially, however the cost of running The Sportsman is beyond what we can continue to invest in as a family.

“It was heartwarming to be welcomed with such open arms after the pub had been run by the legendary Jill Hoffman for such a long time.

“We would also like to thank our family and friends who have supported us during such a change of career and lifestyle and of course our amazing team who we have enjoyed working with so much and will dearly miss seeing every day.”

Before James and Tamsin took over, The Sportsman had been closed for six months, following the sad death of the previous, long-serving, landlady Jill Hoffman.

Located near what is said to be he highest residential point of Sheffield, The Sportsman it is one of the highest located pubs in Sheffield.

Stonegate pubs have been approached by The Star for more information on its plans for the venue.

It is currently advertising the pub.