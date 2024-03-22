Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been closed for six months.

But popular Sheffield pub The Sportsman is finally set to re-open this month.

One of the highest located inns in the city near the top of Redmires Road, in Lodge Moor, it closed last September after the sad death of the long standing previous boss, Jill Hoffman.

The Sportsman pub, Lodge Moor. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Jill's death sparked tributes from the local community, including the junior football team, Hallam, Rangers, which plays its games close to the pub, for her work there over the years.

But now a new couple has been appointed to take over the venue, with James and Tamsin Kaminski taking over and currently working on getting things ready for re-opening.

James said there has been a regular stream of nearby residents coming round to ask when it is going to re-open.

But he said the precise date had not yet been decided, with some work still to be done in the background before it can start serving again.

However, he added: "There are a couple of things that we've got to get straight, but we are hoping that it will be open before the Easter bank holiday next weekend."

He confirmed that when it re-opens, it will continue to do food, some of the same beers will be on sale, but some different ones would also be served.

He said: "We have probably been getting 10 to 20 people coming up here every day asking about us, and it is imminent, but we just have not committed to a date yet."