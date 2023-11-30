Sportsman pub Lodge Moor: Owners issue statement on future of popular Sheffield pub after death of landlady
Pub bosses have announced their plans for the future of The Sportsman pub in Lodge Moor, Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
The owners of a popular Sheffield pub have revealed plans to re-open, two months after it closed following the death of the landlady.
The Sportsman pub, in Lodge Moor, has been closed since September, following the sad death of its well known boss Jill Hoffman, which sparked tributes from the local community.
But now the company which owns the venue, on Redmires Road, has confirmed for the first time plans to re-open the pub, which is on one of the highest sites in Sheffield.
The company which owns the pub, Stonegate, said in a statement: “We are aiming to reopen the Sportsman pub in time for Christmas, and welcome the community back, following a period of closure after the passing of our previous tenant.
"We wish to offer our condolences to the previous owner’s family at this time.”
Ms Hoffman was the landlady at The Sportsman pub for over 20 years, and shocked members of the junior football club which plays its games next to the pub held a minute's applause in her memory at a match after hearing of her death.
Hallam and Redmires Rangers junior football club had put a tribute to Jill on their social media pages, stating: "Hallam and Redmires Rangers JFC are heartbroken to hear the news that Jill Hoffman, landlady at The Sportsman, Lodge Moor, has passed away.
"Jill was a great supporter of the club and took great interest in how the teams individually and collectively were performing. The Sportsman has hosted countless managers’ meetings, post-match food and drinks and end-of-season celebrations.
"On the coldest and wettest days the pub was a refuge and Jill’s smile would always make you feel better – win or lose. The Club has lost a dear friend and supporter and we will miss her greatly."
The pub has been closed for two months, with a notice on its windows stating: "Closed due to unforeseen circumstances."
The pub has in recent years been well known locally as the venue of the Gillyfest, which has in the past been described as an unofficial warm-up for Tramlines, and which also raised money for the charity the Multiple Sclerosis Society.