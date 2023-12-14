The hoped-for Christmas re-opening of a popular Sheffield pub has been delayed

The re-opening of a Sheffield pub after the death of a popular landlady has been delayed, say bosses.

The owners of The Sportsman, in Lodge Moor, one of the highest pubs in Sheffield, on Redmires Road, had hoped to be able to re-open by Christmas.

But now it has emerged that essential work on the building means it will not be open until the new year.

The Sportsman, Lodge Moor. Picture: David Kessen

The pub company Stonegate said: "We are now aiming to open the Sportsman pub in the new year, following essential maintenance works at the venue which we hope to have completed as soon as possible.

"We look forward to welcoming the local community back for 2024, following this period of closure."

The Sportsman has been closed since September, following the sad death of its well known boss Jill Hoffman, which sparked tributes from the local community.

Ms Hoffman was the landlady at The Sportsman pub for over 20 years, and shocked members of the junior football club which plays its games next to the pub held a minute's applause in her memory at a match after hearing of her death.

Hallam and Redmires Rangers junior football club had put a tribute to Jill on their social media pages at the time, stating: "Hallam and Redmires Rangers JFC are heartbroken to hear the news that Jill Hoffman, landlady at The Sportsman, Lodge Moor, has passed away.

"Jill was a great supporter of the club and took great interest in how the teams individually and collectively were performing. The Sportsman has hosted countless managers’ meetings, post-match food and drinks and end-of-season celebrations.

"On the coldest and wettest days the pub was a refuge and Jill’s smile would always make you feel better – win or lose. The Club has lost a dear friend and supporter and we will miss her greatly."

The pub has been closed for three months, with a notice on its windows stating: "Closed due to unforeseen circumstances."