Host venue, Sheffield City Hall, posted that the long running club was 'cancelled as a mark of respect'. Ticket holders were being contacted, it added.

The building was also flying its flag at half mast.

But the Leadmill announced it was staying open. Responding to a 'large amount' of queries, it confirmed 'all our events will be going ahead as normal'.

Last Laugh Comedy Club is at Sheffield City Hall.

The O2 Academy on Arundel Gate has not posted since Thursday and the Fun Lovin' Criminals appears to be going ahead as planned tonight.

Meanwhile Stuart Ridley, of Sheffield City Trust, which runs the Arena, City Hall, iceSheffield and sports centres across the city, said the cancellation of events was down to organisers' wishes. A dinner for 700 at the English Institute for Sport tonight has been cancelled.

He added: "It's a difficult decision, especially when some events this week involve significant travel from around the UK and further afield for participants and spectators. The planned OLP dinner at EISS this evening has been cancelled, with the organisers currently contacting attendees."

But Maggie May’s bar, on Trippet Lane in Sheffield city centre, will remain closed and 'in mourning'.

Assistant manager Nigel Davy in The Big Tree at Woodseats.

Owner Gary Sinclair, he wrote: 'As the nation continues to mourn the loss of our Queen, it is my view as a proud royalist that a proportionate, respectful response is made by my business.

'Regardless of what other businesses or bars do, I have made the decision that Maggie May's will remain closed for tonight (Friday)'.

A band and live music were planned but would be rearranged and all staff due to work would be paid.

He added: 'It did not seem appropriate to be playing loud music and dancing around the bar as is usual'.

Sheffield chamber chief Alexis Krachai

The bar will reopen as normal at 2pm on Saturday.

The Big Tree in Woodseats also took to social media saying it would not be showing sports or playing music this weekend.

Alexis Krachai, executive director of Sheffield Chamber, said events would be held as normal.

He said: “At this stage, after careful consideration, we are not planning to postpone or cancel any events until such time that the funeral arrangements are confirmed.

“We are deeply saddened by the Queen’s death but we are also mindful that postponed and cancelled events can impact negatively on local businesses who are already facing considerable challenges.

“We are also considering a more thoughtful acknowledgement of the Queen’s reign by collecting stories and relocations from businesses who had the opportunity to engage with her majesty.”