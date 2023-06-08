A historic Sheffield pub is hiring and building an extension to meet demand after events bounced back to pre-Covid levels.

The Norfolk Arms in Ringinglow is set to replace a white marquee at the side of the building with a single-storey permanent addition to provide more ‘attractive and sustainable accommodation’. Full height windows will be installed. It is also advertising for five staff including a chef, housekeeper and night porter.

The 183-year-old Grade II listed pub is a well known venue on the south west edge of Sheffield, popular with cyclists, walkers and climbers, and hosts weddings, birthday parties and wakes. Run by Mike Cullen and family for more than a decade, it employs 30.

A spokesman said they were busy with events which were back to pre-Covid levels. A report to city council planners states the marquee is ‘very utilitarian with no design or aesthetic merit’.

The Norfolk Arms is significant as an early Victorian public house, the original part of which retains a battlemented Gothic external character.

A road from Sheffield westwards to the High Peak and Manchester was first turnpiked in 1758. A toll house was built c.1778 opposite the site of the pub.

The Norfolk Arms was built in c.1840 as a coaching inn that provided food, drink and a place to stay overnight for travellers and to rest their horses.

Today, the pub has 13 bedrooms boasting views across Sheffield, the Mayfield Valley or the Peak District. The ‘Mayfield View’ four-poster room is ideal for special occasions and romantic breaks at great rates’.

The Norfolk Arms was built in c.1840 as a coaching inn that provided food, drink and a place to stay overnight for travellers and to rest their horses. Pic: Picture Sheffield