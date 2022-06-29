Walking our furry friends is a fundamental part of dog ownership and lifestyle and making sure the places you take them to is dog-friendly can be difficult.
If you are a new owner, or have been a dog-owner for some time you might not know the best places to go, other than locally so we have compiled a list of the most dog-friendly spots chosen by Star readers for you and your fur-ball, in Sheffield.
1. The Depot Eatery, Kelham Arcade
One of the best places to take your furry friend suggested by Star readers is the Depot Eatery. It is located in Hillsborough Park and is a combined bar, restaurant, and cafe built into an individual one stop eating and drinking experience to which Dogs are welcome!
Photo: Chris Etchells
2. The Rutland Arms, Sheffield City Centre
The Rutland Arms on Brown Street is a traditional pub with dark wood-panelled interior, real ale selection, sofas and walled beer garden. Star readers have picked this venue out as one of the best especially for pups who have a tendency to be skittish. As a reader said: "The Rutland Arms were very kind with my friend's nervous dog."
Photo: Glenn Ashley
3. The Norfolk Arms, Ringinglow
The Norfolk Arms in Rinninglow Village was also another place suggested by readers. The pub has a cosy log fire and stunning views, cask ales and home-cooked food as well as a spacious area which is entirely dog-friendly.
Photo: Chris Etchells
4. The Brothers Arms, Heeley
The Brothers Arms is a traditional pub with a beer garden and occasional live music offering beer on tap alongside comfort grub and has also been selected as one of the best places to take your pupper by star readers. Local visitors have said the pub has a 'good intimate; atmosphere and is very dog-friendly.
Photo: google maps