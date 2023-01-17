The Norfolk Arms in Ringinglow, sandwiched between Sheffield and the Peak District, is a favourite for students, walkers and families, writes Larissa Hurt.

The renowned pub is a short drive from Sheffield city centre and popular countryside villages like Hathersage and Castleton so it’s no surprise that an assortment of people flock there every day.

Throughout the summer there’s nothing better than having an ice-cold lemonade and a chicken and bacon caesar salad in the sunshine. The beautiful beer garden outside the stone-built old-fashioned gives pub-goers a bewildering view over the Mayfield valley.

This grade II listed bar, hotel and wedding venue has four cosy log fireplaces if you are cold and weary from your afternoon on Jacob’s Ladder. The homely pub, previously described as having a ‘romantic atmosphere’, couldn’t be better on a wintery day with a glass of warm mulled wine and a homemade fish pie.

For those thirsting for a revitalising drink, the fancy pub offers local real ales, guest beers, draught beers, lagers and cider all on tap. Served to you by a friendly array of staff guests can also acquire a glass (or bottle) of numerous wines and has an exclusive whisky list.

If a drink doesn’t quite cut it, look no further than the main menu for a heartwarming meal. The pub specialises in homemade pies, lasagnes and paninis for a taste of typical English countryside food.

For those with a sweet treat or hungry visitors looking for an after-meal treat, the kitchen offers a delicious array of desserts. From lemon drizzle sundaes to sticky toffee puddings you can be sure to find a pudding of your choice.

The comfortable pub not only offers a range of delicious food and refreshing drink but also a relaxed atmosphere. The calm and breezy vibe that surrounds the pub can only be because of the cool customers the pub attracts.

