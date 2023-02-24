It’s the highest pub in Sheffield – and it is said you can see all the way to the Humber Bridge from the Georgian building.

Sitting on the slopes of one of loftiest hills in the city, the Norfolk Arms, on Ringinglow Road, is said to be so high that on a clear day you can see all the way to the famous landmark near Hull – more than 50 miles as the crow flies.

Experts at Ordnance Survey, the country’s best known maps publisher, place the Norfolk Arms at 327m, or 1,073ft, after Freya Cooper, the organisation’s technical relationship consultant, ran the data for The Star.

To put that in perspective, it puts it higher than some of the city’s other famously lofty inns.

Strines Inn, on Mortimer Road, Bradfield Dale, stands at 312m (1,024ft). That is higher than two pubs on Redmires Road, Lodge Moor, where the Three Merry Lads stands at 294m (965ft), and the Sportsman Inn, at 290m (951ft). Castle Inn, at Bolderstone, is also 290m (951ft).

From its position opposite the junction with Sheephill Road, the view from the pub appears endless on a clear day. But the winds lash the top of the hill.

Landlord Mike Cullen has owned the venue, which dates back to the early 1800s, since October 2013, and says it is no stranger to strong wind and snow. But it is those vast vistas that he says make an impression on visitors.

“They say that from here, on a good day, you can see the Humber Bridge. That’s what people have told me. Closer to that, you can see great views across the Mayfield Valley, over Fulwood and into Sheffield. On Bonfire night, we always have a bonfire here, but we don’t have fireworks. From up here you can see them going off all across the city.”

The downside can be the weather. During his time at the pub, there have been occasions when the pub has become inaccessible by road. And the force of gales that affect it at over 1,000ft can be damaging. The effects of Storm Otto caused damage to a marquee and scattered outdoor seating.

He has also seen deep snow arrive. But while you hear of some high altitude pubs having to house visitors trapped by the snow, that is not a problem on Ringinglow Road. Although given they have 13 visitor rooms in the building, that perhaps would not be a problem.

“When it really snows, people can’t get here by car,” said Mike. “But they can get here on foot, because people can get up from Sheephill Road and Long Line. And that means people don’t get stranded here – they can always get home.

“That is one of the great things here. We’re a few minutes away from Sheffield city centre, yet it feels like being out on a limb and fresh in the midst of the countryside. When the snow comes, we are actually busy – people come out here with their skis and their sledges. They come in and sit next to the fireplace to warm up.”

