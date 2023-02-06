Mystery surrounds the future of legendary Sheffield nightclub The Leadmill a month before it faces eviction.

The venue is advertising 81 events AFTER March 25 when its lease is due to expire. Big name performers include the Inspiral Carpets, comedian Tommy Cannon, Bad Manners, the Bon Jovi Experience, the Bootleg Beatles and two Arctic Monkeys 'after parties' in June.

The most distant booking is £31.25 tickets for Clearwater Creedence Revival (Tribute) on January 18, 2024.

The Leadmill website appears to be accepting payment as normal via Paypal, credit cards and Amazon - although for an extra £2.15 punters can ‘protect’ their tickets and get a refund due to ‘accidents, unexpected illnesses or specified unforeseen circumstances’.

But there appears to be no mention of a huge campaign to prevent it from being evicted, involving scores of celebrities and a 46,000-signature petition. The Leadmill did not respond to The Star. Dominic Madden, of Electric Group, said he was ‘not in a position to comment’.

The Leadmill’s 20-year lease expires on March 25. Electric Group owns the freehold to the building and wants to take it over but keep it as a music venue.

Stars ranging from the Arctic Monkeys and Pulp, to Eddie Izzard and Joe Lycett backed its campaign to remain at the venue. In October, the club shared a video showing the support it has, which it said illustrated the ‘level of importance that the venue holds in Sheffield and beyond’. But an attempt to persuade the Government to ditch the law, under which landlords can evict tenants, failed.

Meanwhile club's Facebook is actively promoting events. On Friday, February 3 it announced Irish-Italian comedian Vittorio Angelone was bringing his award-nominated debut national tour to the club on Thursday May 25.

Established in 1980, The Leadmill is home to live music, club nights, theatre, comedy, sport and film screenings. It has helped launch countless acts towards stardom, perhaps most famously Pulp. Other events advertised after March 25 include comedian Tony Law, The Beat ft. Ranking Jnr, The Lottery Winners, Chris McCausland, Ligeti Quartet, Fin Taylor, Maisie Peters and Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes.

