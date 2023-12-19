Well known Sheffield restaurant Jaflong is set to reopen and develop a second site, and bosses reveal when

One of Sheffield's best known Indian restaurants is set to return to its original site after 10 years.

Jaflong, which closed its well-known venue in Crookes in April after being threatened with eviction by the landlord, has now put new signs up at a site on Northfield Road, also in Crookes.

The new site is the same building where it originally opened when it first opened as a business in 1998.

Jaflong is set to re-open in Crookes at its former Northfield Road site. Picture National World

There are also plans to open a second Jaflong restaurant, next year.

Owner Shahab Uddin told The Star he was hoping to be able reopen in Crookes on December 22, but that date was subject to confirmation.

He said he was looking forward to returning to the building, on the corner of Loxley View Road.

Jaflong was based at that building until it moved into its last site, a former video rental shop opposite Mulehouse Road, 10 years ago. They had moved in 2013 to be in a bigger building.

A site on Ecclesall Road, near the Marks and Spencer food store, has also been labelled as a future Jaflong site, with a banner stating that the restaurant was moving there. Bosses also state on their website that they plan to move to a site on Ecclesall Road 'very soon'.

Mr Uddin said he still planned to open up there, but it would be further in the future.

He said: "We're looking at next year for Ecclesall Road. That's not completed yet."

It is understood there is still work needing to be carried out before they would be in a position to open up there.

Workmen could be seen at the Crookes site today carrying out work on getting the building ready to reopen. A van was parked outside the building while the work was done.

The site on Northfield Road had been an empty building for several years.

The bigger site which Jaflong left in April still remains empty, with a sign outside advertising it to potential occupants.

Mr Uddin had previously stated that the business would be 'moving to a new premises in the near future with a bigger and better Jaflong experience'.